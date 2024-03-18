Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $413.35. 251,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,464. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $296.09 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $424.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

