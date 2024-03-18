Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $14,073.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,721.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00584562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00123045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00045999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00207176 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00120856 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,964,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

