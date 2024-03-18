Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $197.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

