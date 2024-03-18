Velas Price Tops $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $58.33 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00084737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,568,696,948 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

