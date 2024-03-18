Veery Capital LLC Sells 4,688 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Veery Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. 486,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,009. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.