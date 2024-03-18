Veery Capital LLC Sells 4,487 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.04. 275,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

