Veery Capital LLC Sells 251 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Adobe by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.38 on Monday, hitting $508.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,079. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.04.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

