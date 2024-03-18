Veery Capital LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Veery Capital LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.27. 4,878,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,869,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.64 and a twelve month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,086,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,318,591 shares of company stock valued at $590,626,340. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

