Veery Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,426 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

AMAT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.79. The stock had a trading volume of 976,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

