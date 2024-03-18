Veery Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

LLY stock traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $765.25. The company had a trading volume of 943,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,362. The company has a market capitalization of $727.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

