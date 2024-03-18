Veery Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 275,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 903,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.