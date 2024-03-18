Veery Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.