Veery Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,489 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.25. 1,609,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,772. The company has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

