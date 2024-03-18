Veery Capital LLC Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.84. 900,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

