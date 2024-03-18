Veery Capital LLC Acquires 7,173 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

