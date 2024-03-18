Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

