Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is City State Bank’s 10th Largest Position

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.