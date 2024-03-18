Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 25,256 shares.The stock last traded at $109.19 and had previously closed at $109.16.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $900.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

