Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.58. The company had a trading volume of 897,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.