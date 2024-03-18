Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $473.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.71 and its 200-day moving average is $426.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $378.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

