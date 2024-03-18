Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $184.36. 130,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,233. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

