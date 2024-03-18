Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.31. 618,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,118. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average is $169.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

