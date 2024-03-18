Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.24. The company had a trading volume of 183,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

