Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $31,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 281,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $86.92.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

