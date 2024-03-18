Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.48. 9,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,610. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

