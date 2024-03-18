Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 827,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 371,020 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $198.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $200.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.