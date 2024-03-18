Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.10. 56,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $177.87 and a 12-month high of $237.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

