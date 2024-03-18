Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000.

VYMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 306,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

