Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.07. 1,185,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,353. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

