Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,087.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.77 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

