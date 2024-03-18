Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $517.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,966. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

