Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.99 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

