Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

