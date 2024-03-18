Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.