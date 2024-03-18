Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 12.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. 4,872,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168,250. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

