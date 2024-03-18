Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $49.48. 7,335,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,214,777. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

