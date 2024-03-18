Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,033. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

