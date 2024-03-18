Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.87. 44,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,103. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.07.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

