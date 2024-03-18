Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 9.6% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 263,725 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

