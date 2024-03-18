Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $179.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.