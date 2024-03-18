Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Lowered by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,433. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $317.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.05 and its 200-day moving average is $288.78.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

