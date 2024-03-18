Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.91

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.91 and last traded at $129.70, with a volume of 20338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

