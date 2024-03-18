VanEck Oil Services ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 37,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 534% compared to the typical volume of 5,976 put options.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

OIH traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.83. 337,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,254. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.46 and its 200 day moving average is $316.89. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

