VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the period.

MOAT traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 977,808 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

