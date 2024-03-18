VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) is Marcum Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the period. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 9.07% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $2,215,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,892,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 159,569 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:XMPT opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

