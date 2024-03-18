Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.35

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 186257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get Valvoline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.