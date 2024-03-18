Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 48.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Valaris will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 184.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

