Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 0.5 %
LON SHED opened at GBX 118 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.37. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.80 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The company has a market capitalization of £449.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.86 and a beta of 0.82.
Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile
