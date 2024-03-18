Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

LON SHED opened at GBX 118 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.37. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.80 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The company has a market capitalization of £449.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

