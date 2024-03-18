Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Anthony J. Blasquez Sells 12,485 Shares

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 372,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $182,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $170,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,184,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,184,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

