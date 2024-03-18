United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

